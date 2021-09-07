Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $336,692.16 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward J. Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

