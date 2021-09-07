QuarkChain Market Capitalization Reaches $138.31 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $138.31 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

