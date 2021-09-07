Quark (QRK) Price Up 23.5% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Quark has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $9.97 million and $1,486.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

