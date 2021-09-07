Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and $726,779.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,581.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.19 or 0.07472527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $781.29 or 0.01485851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.02 or 0.00416539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00139041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00597829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00529382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.00369858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,805,992 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

