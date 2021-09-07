QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $143.73. The stock had a trading volume of 262,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,649. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

