Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $207,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 306,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 269,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 96,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,562. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.66. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $454.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

