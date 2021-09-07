Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $191.52. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,679. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $192.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.33.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

