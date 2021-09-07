Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 182,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

