Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 75,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 61,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

