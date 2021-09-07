Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 30.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $16.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $606.81. 125,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $598.76. The firm has a market cap of $268.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.41.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

