Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 280 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $338.72. 2,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,208 shares of company stock worth $111,416,657. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.