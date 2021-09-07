Qcash Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.47 million and approximately $881.01 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

