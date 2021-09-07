Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.