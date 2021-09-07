Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Lowered by Wedbush

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

CHWY stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,944,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Chewy by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chewy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.