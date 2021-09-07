Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.44) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,916 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 63,631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,318 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

