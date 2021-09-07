Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $2.06 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $532.84 million and approximately $74.11 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00147520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00204423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.81 or 0.07476268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.19 or 0.99659541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00941626 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

