Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

