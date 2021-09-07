Prosper One Day Volume Reaches $2.49 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

