ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.57. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 3,987 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
