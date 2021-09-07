ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.57. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 3,987 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.