Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Primerica worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth $3,280,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,640. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica stock opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.64. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

