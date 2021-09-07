PowerSchool (PWSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. UBS Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

