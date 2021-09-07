Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $34.39 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

