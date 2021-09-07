Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 906,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,818,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.