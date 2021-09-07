Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.2% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF remained flat at $$40.79 on Tuesday. 35,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

