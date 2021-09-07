Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.45

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

Several research firms recently commented on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

