PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) Insider Kosha Gada Acquires 4,735 Shares

PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) insider Kosha Gada acquired 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.57 ($7.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,048.95 ($35,749.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.90.
About PointsBet
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.