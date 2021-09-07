PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,412 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $313.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $317.43. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $5,386,539. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

