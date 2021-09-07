PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

