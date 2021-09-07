PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

