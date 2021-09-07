PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,596,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 616,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 569,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

