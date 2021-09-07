PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,987 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 171.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1,041.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE opened at $353.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $353.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.88 and a 200-day moving average of $263.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

