Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.32

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $21.00. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 20,470 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $762.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 137,690 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

