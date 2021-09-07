Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0161

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $279,716.21 and $121,502.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00016717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00146981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00742887 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

