Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 246.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

