PirateCash Price Down 3.2% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $5,522.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,447,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

