Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PHT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 124,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,092. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.