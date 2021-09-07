Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of PHT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 124,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,092. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.