Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 203.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

