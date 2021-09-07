Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

