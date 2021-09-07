Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.27.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26. The company has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.