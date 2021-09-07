PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $90,939.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00743610 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,602,914 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

