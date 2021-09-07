Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE:PHR opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $366,895.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 15.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1,455.5% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.