Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $627.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,191.18 or 0.99938173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.20 or 0.00872936 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.17 or 0.00440841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00320161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00067288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,168,750 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

