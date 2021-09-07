Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Cut to GBX 709 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PHNX. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 635.80 ($8.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 667.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of -13.83. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77).

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total transaction of £127,400 ($166,448.92). Also, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Insiders have purchased 70,667 shares of company stock worth $44,579,871 over the last 90 days.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.