Phantomx Hits Market Capitalization of $28,745.81 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $28,745.81 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00458737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002860 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.61 or 0.00969709 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.