Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.03.

Shares of PDRDY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,975. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

