PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $2,601.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00124470 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,121,280 coins and its circulating supply is 61,343,811 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

