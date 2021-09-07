pEOS Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $342.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00148429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00208333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.07522290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,593.01 or 0.99988330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.55 or 0.00942123 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

