Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

