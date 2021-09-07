Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $1,886,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.