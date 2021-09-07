Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE:GD opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

